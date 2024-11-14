Robertet Strengthens Shareholder Base with New Investments

Robertet (FR:RBT) has released an update.

Robertet, a leader in natural raw materials for perfumes and flavors, is seeing changes in its shareholder structure with increased stakes from Maubert SA and new investments from the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest. This development follows dsm-firmenich’s sale of shares, enhancing stability in Robertet’s capital structure. The new investors are set to join Robertet’s board, supporting the company’s growth trajectory.

