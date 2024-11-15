Robertet Restructures Shareholder Base with Key Investments

Peugeot Invest SA (FR:PEUG) has released an update.

Robertet, a leader in natural ingredients for fragrances and flavors, has restructured its shareholder base with significant investments from the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest, each contributing €125 million. This move, supported by the Maubert family, aims to strengthen Robertet’s governance and independence while expanding its free float, enhancing the market activity of its stocks. This development marks a new phase for Robertet, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

