Robert Walters Sees Key Change in Voting Rights

November 13, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Robert Walters (GB:RWA) has released an update.

Robert Walters PLC has experienced a significant shift in its voting rights as abrdn plc’s affiliated investment management entities reduced their holdings below the 5% threshold. This change, resulting from trading activities, marks a decrease from the previous 9.93% position held by abrdn entities. Investors may want to monitor these movements as they could influence the company’s future decisions and market performance.

