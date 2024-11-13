Robert Walters Sees Key Change in Voting Rights

Robert Walters (GB:RWA) has released an update.

Robert Walters PLC has experienced a significant shift in its voting rights as abrdn plc’s affiliated investment management entities reduced their holdings below the 5% threshold. This change, resulting from trading activities, marks a decrease from the previous 9.93% position held by abrdn entities. Investors may want to monitor these movements as they could influence the company’s future decisions and market performance.

