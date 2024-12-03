Robert Walters Sees Change in Liontrust’s Stake

Robert Walters (GB:RWA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has reduced its voting rights in Robert Walters PLC from 17.022% to 16.153%, as reported on December 3, 2024. This adjustment reflects a strategic repositioning within their investment portfolio. The move may signal shifting investor interests in the recruitment sector.

For further insights into GB:RWA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.