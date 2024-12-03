News & Insights

Robert Walters Sees Change in Liontrust’s Stake

December 03, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Robert Walters (GB:RWA) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has reduced its voting rights in Robert Walters PLC from 17.022% to 16.153%, as reported on December 3, 2024. This adjustment reflects a strategic repositioning within their investment portfolio. The move may signal shifting investor interests in the recruitment sector.

