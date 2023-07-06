News & Insights

Robert Walters second-quarter net fee income drops on job cuts, hiring freeze

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

July 06, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters RWA.L posted lower second-quarter net fee income on Thursday, as companies globally cut jobs and freeze hiring amid still-high inflation.

Net fee income fell 10% to 99.9 million pounds ($126.93 million) in constant currency, for the quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.