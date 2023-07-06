Robert Walters second-quarter net fee income drops on job cuts, hiring freeze

July 6 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters RWA.L posted lower second-quarter net fee income on Thursday, as companies globally cut jobs and freeze hiring amid still-high inflation.

Net fee income fell 10% to 99.9 million pounds ($126.93 million) in constant currency, for the quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.