Robert Walters second-quarter net fee income drops as hiring slows

July 6 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters RWA.L posted lower second-quarter net fee income on Thursday, hurt by lower candidate and client confidence, as companies globally cut jobs and freeze hiring amid still-high inflation.

Last month, Robert Walters had warned that its fiscal 2023 profit would be significantly lower than market expectations at the time, citing reduced levels of candidate confidence and lengthening time to hire amid stubbornly high-inflation.

These are still not showing the anticipated signs of sustained improvement, Chief Executive Officer Toby Fowlston said.

"Structural recruitment market fundamentals including job vacancy levels, salary inflation and candidate shortages are still holding strong which continues to suggest that when market confidence recovers there will likely be an increase in demand and candidate movement across all areas of recruitment."

Net fee income dropped 10% to 99.9 million pounds ($126.93 million) in constant currency, for the quarter ended June 30.

The London-listed recruiter, which specialises in legal, accountancy and technology sectors, reported a 21% drop in UK net fee income to 16.0 million pounds, as recruitment confidence was hit by macro-economic effects of a high inflation and high interest rate environment.

($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

