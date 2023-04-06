Robert Walters says tech recruitment hit by lay-offs

April 06, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on tech sector, background

April 6 (Reuters) - Robert Walters Plc RWA.L said on Thursday recruitment in the technology industry was hit by lay-offs but forecast broader hiring conditions to bounce back when inflationary pressures start to decline.

A slew of major U.S.-based technology firms have started or are set for massive lay-offs, as companies look to rein in costs to ride out an economic downturn.

After an initial boost from staff shortages in the post-pandemic market, the global recruitment industry has been battling a slowdown as high inflation and macroeconomic uncertainties push companies to cut jobs or freeze hiring.

Robert Walters, which specialises in recruitment of staff in the legal, accountancy and tech sectors, said market fundamentals such as vacancy levels and salary inflation remained relatively robust.

Last month, Robert Walters said market uncertainty seen in the second half of last year had tipped over into early months of 2023.

The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said net fee income rose 4% to 102.4 million pounds ($127.5 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, even as mainland China saw a 44% slump, hurt by continued impact from COVID-19 disruptions.

($1 = 0.8031 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.