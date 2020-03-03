Robert Walters' pretax profit falls, warns of likely coronavirus hit

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
British recruiting firm Robert Walters' annual pretax profit fell 3%, hurt by a hiring squeeze in a year hit by economic uncertainty due to Brexit and the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The company also said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives since originating in China late last year, would likely hurt its full-year profit for 2020.

Shares of the small-cap firm, which eked out a 1% gain in 2019, are expected to open 10% lower on Tuesday, according to a trader.

Robert Walters, which operates in over 30 countries, said pretax profit fell to 47.4 million pounds ($60.6 million) in 2019 from 49.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Besides Brexit and the trade war, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong also sapped confidence among businesses, resulting in a recruitment freeze.

The company's overall net fee income that rose 3% in 2019 was well under the 14% growth in 2018.

In the United Kingdom, net fee income sank 9% as client and candidate confidence took a hit due to Brexit- and election-related uncertainty.

The group's overall headcount fell 3% to 4,027 in 2019, with most of the cuts focused in its recruitment process outsourcing business.

($1 = 0.7825 pounds)

