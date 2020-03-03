Robert Walters' pretax profit falls, warns of likely coronavirus hit

British recruiting firm Robert Walters Plc's annual pretax profit fell 3%, as global economic uncertainties sparked by Brexit, the Sino-U.S. trade war and the Hong Kong protests forced employers to delay hiring.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives since originating in China late last year, will likely hurt the company's full-year profit expectations, Robert Walters said on Tuesday.

The company, which operates in over 30 countries, said pretax profit fell to 47.4 million pounds in 2019, from 49.1 million pounds a year earlier.

