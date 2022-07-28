Robert Walters posts jump in half-year profit, sees no signs of hiring slowdown

Adds CEO comment, background

July 28 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters RWA.L reported a 19% jump in half-year profit on Thursday, joining rivals in benefitting from an uptick in demand as employers compete for talent.

The recruitment industry is scouring talent amid shortages as people continue to switch jobs in a competitive market.

"Looking ahead, we are yet to see signs of any slowdown in job market activity," Robert Walters, chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Robert Walters' half-yearly results are as upbeat as rival SThree's STEMS.L whose operating profit surged 58% during the same period driven by jobs specialising in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills.

The British recruiter, which operates in more than 30 countries, said pre-tax profit rose to 26.4 million pounds ($32.2 million) for the half-year ended June 30, compared with 22.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Neha Arora)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226))

