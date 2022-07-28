Robert Walters posts 19% jump in half-year profit

July 28 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters RWA.L reported a 19% jump in half-year profit on Thursday, supported by robust hiring as competition heats up to fill vacancies.

The company said pre-tax profit rose to 26.4 million pounds ($32.2 million) for the half-year ended June 30, compared with 22.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru)

