Robert Walters (LSE:RWA) Price Target Decreased by 15.14% to 619.31

The average one-year price target for Robert Walters (LSE:RWA) has been revised to 619.31 / share. This is an decrease of 15.14% from the prior estimate of 729.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 484.80 to a high of 806.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.72% from the latest reported closing price of 425.00 / share.

Robert Walters Maintains 5.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Walters. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWA is 0.02%, a decrease of 16.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 1,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 397K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 328K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 178K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

