Robert Walters (LSE:RWA) Price Target Decreased by 24.40% to 215.90

The average one-year price target for Robert Walters (LSE:RWA) has been revised to 215.90 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 24.40% from the prior estimate of 285.60 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 GBX to a high of 241.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.24% from the latest reported closing price of 122.50 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Walters. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWA is 0.01%, an increase of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 361K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWA by 48.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 192K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 74.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWA by 70.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.