Robert Walters annual profit more than quadruples on hiring demand

March 8 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters RWA.L on Tuesday reported annual profit that more than quadrupled from last year as clients ramped up permanent hiring following reopening of economies, spurring fierce competition for talent.

"The jobs market is strong, wage inflation is increasing everywhere and candidate and client confidence is high," Robert Walters, chief executive officer of the eponymous company said in a statement, adding that 2022 business so far has been in line with the board's expectations.

After a difficult 2020, when hiring stalled due to the pandemic, the recruitment industry has seen a boom in demand as companies battle for the best talent amid staffing shortages and employee resignations.

Robert Walters, which specialises in recruiting for accounting, legal and tech jobs, said pre-tax profit soared to 50.2 million pounds ($65.7 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 12.1 million pounds a year earlier. It was up 6% from pre-pandemic levels.

The London-listed firm's net fee income rose 17% to 353.6 million pounds, with Asia Pacific and Europe among regions witnessing the sharpest uptrend in hiring.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

