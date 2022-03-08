Robert Walters annual profit jumps on hiring demand

March 8 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters RWA.L on Tuesday reported its annual profit had more than quadrupled, benefiting from clients ramping up permanent hiring amid fierce competition for talent as economies reopen.

The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said pre-tax profit soared to 50.2 million pounds ($65.7 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 12.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

