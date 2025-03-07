Robert T Macalik's Recent Buy: Acquires $57K In Matador Resources Stock

A significant insider buy by Robert T Macalik, EVP at Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), was executed on March 7, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday unveiled that Macalik made a notable purchase of 1,200 shares of Matador Resources, valuing at $57,575.

At Friday morning, Matador Resources shares are up by 1.99%, trading at $45.68.

Get to Know Matador Resources Better

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 42.0%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matador Resources's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.72.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 6.27, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.6, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 3.74, Matador Resources presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

