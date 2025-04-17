Robert Sumas Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $149K In Village Super Market Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on April 17, by Robert Sumas, Director at Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Sumas executed a sale of 4,200 shares of Village Super Market with a total value of $149,810.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Village Super Market shares up by 0.03%, trading at $35.4.

Discovering Village Super Market: A Closer Look

Village Super Market Inc operates a chain of ShopRite supermarkets, a few of which are in northern New Jersey, southern New Jersey, Maryland, and in northeastern Pennsylvania. The company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation (Wakefern), a retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite name. It consists of one operating segment, the retail sale of food and nonfood products.

Village Super Market's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Village Super Market's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 28.35% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Village Super Market's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.27.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 9.67 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.22 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 6.36, Village Super Market's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Village Super Market's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.