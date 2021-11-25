Robert Silberman Is The Executive Chairman of the Board of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) And They Just Picked Up 5.7% More Shares

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Chairman of the Board, Robert Silberman, recently bought a whopping US$580k worth of stock, at a price of US$57.99. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 5.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Strategic Education

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Silberman is the biggest insider purchase of Strategic Education shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$59.61. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Strategic Education share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Robert Silberman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Robert Silberman purchased 14.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$63.60. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:STRA Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of Strategic Education

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Strategic Education insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Strategic Education Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Strategic Education we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Strategic Education and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

