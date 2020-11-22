Robert Pittman Is The Chairman & CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) And They Just Picked Up 8.0% More Shares

Potential iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman & CEO, Robert Pittman, recently bought US$203k worth of stock, paying US$10.15 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At iHeartMedia

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Gary Barber for US$505k worth of shares, at about US$8.98 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$10.79 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the iHeartMedia insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

iHeartMedia insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$10.96. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IHRT Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Does iHeartMedia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that iHeartMedia insiders own about US$6.5m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About iHeartMedia Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that iHeartMedia insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in iHeartMedia.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

