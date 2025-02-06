ROBERT MIONIS Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $53.97M In Celestica Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on February 5, ROBERT MIONIS, Chief Executive Officer at Celestica (NYSE:CLS), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, MIONIS sold 441,325 shares of Celestica. The total transaction value is $53,965,221.

During Thursday's morning session, Celestica shares down by 6.65%, currently priced at $134.12.

Unveiling the Story Behind Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Celestica's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Celestica's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 11.67%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.3, Celestica showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 39.8 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Celestica's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.77 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Celestica's EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.13 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Celestica's Insider Trades.

