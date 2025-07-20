Personal Finance

Robert Kiyosaki’s Hot Take: $107K Bitcoin Is a Steal — Delusion or Visionary?

July 20, 2025 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Andrew Lisa for GOBankingRates->

Robert Kiyosaki, whose “Rich Dad Poor Dad” series brought him personal finance fame and fortune, knows that “rich” and “poor” are subjective terms, just like “expensive” and “inexpensive” — especially where cryptocurrency is concerned. 

The author and on-air personality also seems to believe that the greatest risk might be not taking one at all.

On June 29, Kiyosaki announced on X that he first bought bitcoin when it was trading at $6,000. While he conceded that he was “late” to the game, he wasn’t too late. At the time of his post, BTC was selling for $107,000 per coin — and he wants anyone who’s worried they missed the boat to consider that it’s not too late for them, either.

Is he right?

Check Out: Robert Kiyosaki Is Dumping Gold and Silver: Here’s What He’s Buying Instead

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Is $6K Expensive? How About $107K? Maybe Neither

Although he could have jumped in sooner, Kiyosaki has gained 1,683.33% on his bitcoin investment — hardly the kind of returns that should make an investor regretful. 

However, his language wasn’t regretful. It was optimistic. 

“So I bought my first bitcoin at $6,000 a coin,” Kiyosaki wrote. “It was expensive. Today I wish I had bought more at $6,000. Today bitcoin is $107,000 a coin. Again my mind says, ‘That’s expensive,’ but I am buying more. Why? Because if and when bitcoin sells for $1 million a coin, I will once again be saying, ‘I wish I had bought more.'”

Learn More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Does BTC Have a Million-Dollar Future? 

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when many considered the $100,000 milestone a figment that existed only in the imaginations of bitcoin bulls. Yet in December 2024, BTC became a six-figure cryptocurrency. 

So, about Kiyosaki’s seven-figure aspirations for the digital coin that started it all? 

To accurately predict that would require crystal-ball wizardry that could turn anyone who possessed it into the world’s first trillionaire — but Kiyosaki is hardly alone. Several insiders who have more expertise on the subject than he have joined or preceded the author in projecting that bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million or more, including: 

The only certainty is that between the time of Kiyosaki’s post on June 29 and July 9, Bitcoin gained more than $2,000, jumping from $107,000 to $109,300.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Robert Kiyosaki’s Hot Take: $107K Bitcoin Is a Steal — Delusion or Visionary?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.