Robert Kiyosaki’s Hot Take: $107K Bitcoin Is a Steal — Delusion or Visionary?

Robert Kiyosaki, whose “Rich Dad Poor Dad” series brought him personal finance fame and fortune, knows that “rich” and “poor” are subjective terms, just like “expensive” and “inexpensive” — especially where cryptocurrency is concerned.

The author and on-air personality also seems to believe that the greatest risk might be not taking one at all.

On June 29, Kiyosaki announced on X that he first bought bitcoin when it was trading at $6,000. While he conceded that he was “late” to the game, he wasn’t too late. At the time of his post, BTC was selling for $107,000 per coin — and he wants anyone who’s worried they missed the boat to consider that it’s not too late for them, either.

Is he right?

Is $6K Expensive? How About $107K? Maybe Neither

Although he could have jumped in sooner, Kiyosaki has gained 1,683.33% on his bitcoin investment — hardly the kind of returns that should make an investor regretful.

However, his language wasn’t regretful. It was optimistic.

“So I bought my first bitcoin at $6,000 a coin,” Kiyosaki wrote. “It was expensive. Today I wish I had bought more at $6,000. Today bitcoin is $107,000 a coin. Again my mind says, ‘That’s expensive,’ but I am buying more. Why? Because if and when bitcoin sells for $1 million a coin, I will once again be saying, ‘I wish I had bought more.'”

Does BTC Have a Million-Dollar Future?

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when many considered the $100,000 milestone a figment that existed only in the imaginations of bitcoin bulls. Yet in December 2024, BTC became a six-figure cryptocurrency.

So, about Kiyosaki’s seven-figure aspirations for the digital coin that started it all?

To accurately predict that would require crystal-ball wizardry that could turn anyone who possessed it into the world’s first trillionaire — but Kiyosaki is hardly alone. Several insiders who have more expertise on the subject than he have joined or preceded the author in projecting that bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million or more, including:

The only certainty is that between the time of Kiyosaki’s post on June 29 and July 9, Bitcoin gained more than $2,000, jumping from $107,000 to $109,300.

