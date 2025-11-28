Robert Kiyosaki’s 2026 Price Targets for Bitcoin and 3 Other Assets: Should You Buy?

Notable investor — and author of 1997’s “Rich Dad Poor Dad” — Robert Kiyosaki is no stranger to making strong prognostications concerning the investment world, often taking a hard stance against conventional or prevailing investing wisdom while doing so.

Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT To Explain Crypto Like I’m 12 — Here’s What It Said

Find Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)



In an X post made in early November, Kiyosaki made several projections: His target price for Bitcoin was $250,000 in 2026, silver (per troy ounce, or ozt.) would reach $100 sometime next year, gold would top $27,000 (per ozt.), and Ethereum would hit $60,000 (strictly speaking, Kiyosaki wrote $60, but his intent can be reasonably inferred).



In most cases, excluding for his Bitcoin call, Kiyosaki laid claim to expertise — whether by owning mines, or takes gleaned from other analysts — but should you buy in on these assets?

Should You Buy Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2025 on Kiyosaki’s Call?

With Bitcoin currently resting at about $85,000 as of Nov. 21, and Ethereum at $2,800, it seems apparent that Kiyosaki’s predictions are heavily bullish on the two cryptocurrencies.

A deVere Group report cited Geoffrey Kendrick of Standard Chartered as calling for an even greater upside for BTC in 2026, although his comments were made in February, prior to the October crash seeing the crypto tumble from an all-time high of $126,000.

“[W]e see Bitcoin reaching levels around $300,000 by end-2026, $400,000 by end-2027 and $500,000 by end-2028, remaining there until end-2029,” Kendrick said at the time.

On Ethereum, other analyst projections seem much more modest. deVere pegs Ethereum at between $5,440 (Citi) and $15,000 (FundStrat’s Tom Lee) as 2026 draws to a conclusion.

Kiyosaki’s Silver and Gold Predictions for 2026 Seem Very Bullish

Turning to precious metals, GoldSilver collated several financial institutions takes on silver and gold prices by the end of 2026, with Bank of America calling for a $65 price outlook on silver for 2026 — average $56.25 — and Citi actually suggesting an ebb in silver prices, down to $42.

Concerning gold, a September Reuters report signaled that Deutsche Bank had raised its 2026 gold outlook to an average of $4,000 per ozt. in 2026, well short of Kiyosaki’s calls even as gold prices continue to trend upward. A more recent Mining.com report indicated that UBS had position itself at a price point of $4,500 for gold as of mid-2026, with an upside case of $4,900 and a downside case of $3,700 per ozt.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Robert Kiyosaki’s 2026 Price Targets for Bitcoin and 3 Other Assets: Should You Buy?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.