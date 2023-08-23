Robert Kiyosaki: How to Turn $0 into Infinite Returns

“Only lazy people use their own money.” This is the mentality behind Robert Kiyosaki’s ability to turn no money into infinite returns. It might seem too good to be true, but the famed author of the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” shared how he learned to turn nothing into something. It starts with not saying the phrase, “I can’t afford it.”

Here’s what Kiyosaki says to do:

Using Other People’s Money

Without any money to invest, how can you afford it? Kiyosaki suggests using other people’s money or “OPM.” Through tactics like crowdfunding, and raising capital, you could create infinite returns without using money from your own pockets.

This may require a penchant for networking or connections with people outside your tax bracket. You could also generate capital through one of the several online crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe or Kickstarter by building out your mission and business plan to attract investors.

You may find it strange, but in an interview with Millenial Money, Kiyosaki says, “I like not having money, because it forces me to think; I get creative, I have to educate myself…” The presence of a challenge forces him to find solutions on how to afford the investment on a project or reach out to others for advice.

Finding a Worthwhile Investment

The first step is learning how to raise money. It begins with finding an asset that’s worth more than you. For example, Kiyosaki began with a one bed, one bath condo for $18,000 in Maui that he purchased by finding a mentor willing to put up financing. While a deal like that may be out of reach in this real estate market, the concept could apply to assets outside of real estate as well — it could even be an investment into something you love.

Once he secured his initial investment into real estate and created a positive cash flow, he made another investment into a surfer wallet company. This particular investment wasn’t an immediate success. In fact, he said the venture was “going broke really fast” after they bought 100,000 wallets from Korea after raising $600,000 in capital, including $200,000 from his father. No one was buying the wallets. That is, until Robert read an article with the headline “What Does a Jogger Do With A Key?” which was about a jogger who had his car stolen because he didn’t have a pocket to keep his keys in and left them in the wheel well. He flipped the purpose of the wallet and focused them into a solution for runners. The idea hit “Playboy” and the sales went “through the roof.”

Bottom Line

Robert Kyosaki provides significant wisdom to entrepreneurs looking to reap infinite returns from a $0 investment. He suggests using other people’s money, investing in assets that are worth more than you and creating a solution to a problem.

