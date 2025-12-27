Robert Kiyosaki Warns a ‘Crash’ Is Coming — Here’s What He’s Buying

According to financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, things are not looking good for the economy in the near future. While many people might feel emboldened to jump into the stock market now, Kiyosaki is predicting that financial shifts are about to trend downward and he’s not looking to take any chances with his money.

The best-selling author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad posted on X: “CRASH COMING: Why I am buying not selling.”

That doesn’t mean he is sitting on the sidelines, however. Here is what Kiyosaki is buying as he forecasts doom and gloom on the economic horizon:

Kiyosaki’s Target Price for Gold

There are a few investments that might sound old fashioned, but Kiyosaki is a big fan of putting his money behind gold and watching it safely grow.

Continuing his line of reasoning on X, Kiyosaki wrote that he is continuing to set his sights on investing in gold and that his current target price is $27K. “I got this price from friend Jim Rickards … and I own two goldmines,” Kiyosaki pointed out.

Kiyosaki went on to say “I began buying gold in 1971 … the year Nixon took gold from the U.S. Dollar. Nixon violated Greshams [sic] Law, which states ‘When fake money enters the system … real money goes into hiding.'”

Trending Now: Trump Isn’t Ruling Out a Recession This Year — What Could That Mean for Your Wallet?

Read This: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Kiyosaki’s Target Price for Silver

Outside of gold, Kiyosaki has investments and targets for other precious metals and resources lined up for the predicted crash in the next year.

“Silver $100 in 2026. I own silver mines and I know new silver is scarce,” wrote Kiyosaki.

Kiyosaki’s Target Price for Bitcoin

Ever the financial innovator, Kiyosaki has kept up on trends that might seem a bit risky and too new to make a safe bet on, such as bitcoin. In his post on X, Kiyosaki noted that his target price for bitcoin in 2026 is aimed at $250K.

Kiyosaki’s Target Price for Ethereum

Kiyosaki wants ethereum for $60. “I got this from Tom Lee. Ethereum is a block chain for stable coins,” Kiyosaki said. “This means ethereum follows METCALFS law … . The law of NET WORKS.”

Conclusion

Kiyosaki ended the post by stating that he follows the laws of money, Gresham and Metcalf’s laws, but he disagrees with the current system. “Unfortunately the U.S. Treasury and Fed break the laws,” added Kiyosaki. “They print fake money to pay their bills. If you and I did what the Fed and Treasury are doing … We would be in jail for breaking the laws.”

Recalling that the United States has the largest national debt in history, Kiyosaki repeated his warning that “savers are losers” which is why he will continue to invest in gold, silver, bitcoin and Ethereum even when they crash.

“Take care,” Kiyosaki wrote. “Massive riches ahead.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Robert Kiyosaki Warns a ‘Crash’ Is Coming — Here’s What He’s Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.