Robert Kiyosaki: Use This Strategy To Make Millions Investing in Green Energy

There’s no denying it: The world is changing and renewable energy sources are becoming more important. But how can regular people make money by investing in green energy? According to financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, there’s a smart way to do so.

If you are interested in reducing carbon emissions, utilizing solar power and relying less on fossil fuels — all while making some money — there are green energy sources for you both environmentally and economically. According to Kiyosaki, successful venture capitalist Marin Katusa came up with a new way to measure green energy called the “Green Energy Barrel of Oil Equivalent,” or GBOE. Here are some key takeaways:

Katusa says that this allows investors to directly compare the profits of green energy to traditional energy sources like oil.

Katusa used his GBOE formula to show that it produces more energy for less money than oil. This makes green energy a better investment.

Katusa has identified the best and most undervalued green energy companies in North America.

So strap on some solar panels and let the wind power flow through you — here is how you can potentially make millions off this one clean and renewable energy investment strategy.

Kiyosaki’s Advice on This Strategy

Kiyosaki and his ‘Rich Dad’ team are big fans of Katusa’s work. They wrote, “Profit is the key to making real change happen. If you understand Katusa’s green energy investment strategies, you can make millions.”

As for Katusa, he is quoted as saying, “I am surprised nobody has done this yet, but I am sure the folks at Goldman Sachs will read this report, repackage it as their own concept, and make billions from consolidating the undervalued green energy sector. They can apply the GBOEs (Green barrels of oil equivalent) concept and get bankers to accept the GBOEs on the balance sheet as their BOEs. That’s fine, I hope they do.”

He continued, “I have already run all the numbers on the best and most undervalued green energy producers in North America. Once word gets out, the buyers will pay my subscribers and I premium prices for our holdings.”

Don’t Miss This Opportunity

Katusa’s investment fund is already full, but he has a newsletter called Katusa’s Resource Opportunities that shares his latest research and investment ideas. Kiyosaki encourages people to check it out, because the “green energy revolution is starting” and there’s still time to get in on the profits.

A large constituent of Kiyosaki’s argument regarding green energy centers around the fact that Western governments and investors have bought into the environmentalist ethos (at least to some degree) and as a bandwagon effect forms, green holdings will look more attractive than conventional energy holdings.

Generate Energy With Your Finances

The bottom line is that it’s key to understand Katusa’s GBOE formula, which claims to show that green energy is more profitable than energy from oil. Smart investors who use this knowledge can make a fortune in the fast-growing green energy market.

Outside of potentially making millions, the other side effect is investing in a future with fewer greenhouse gas emissions, more solar energy production and hopefully more renewable energy technologies in general.

