Robert Kiyosaki: Tariffs Will Make These Assets Cheaper — How This Could Make You Rich

Financial expert Robert Kiyosaki, most famous for his “Rich Dad Poor Dad” bestseller and frequent musings on investment opportunities — recently signaled that there might be a buying opportunity on the horizon for those who are paying attention.

As the tariffs pushed for by President Donald Trump begin to materialize, Kiyosaki indicated that gold, silver and Bitcoin prices were set for a precipitous tumble. Taking to X, Kiyosaki made his case in unambiguous terms.

“Trump tarrifs [sic] begin: Gold, silver, Bitcoin ( BTC) may crash. Good. Will buy more after prices crash. Real problem is debt….which will only get worse. Crashes mean assets are on sale. Time to get richer,” he wrote.

Here’s how Trump’s rollout of tariffs could make you rich, according to Kiyosaki.

Experts Indicate Kiyosaki Could Be Right

Kiyosaki was at least partially correct. Soon after his post was shared on Jan. 31, Bitcoin once again fell sharply, hitting a recent low of $92,883 on Feb. 3. At the time that Kiyosaki had offered his projection, Bitcoin had rested at $104,008.

Those who bought the dip would have made out fairly well, considering that as of Feb. 18, Bitcoin was trading at $94,811. Those who hold could do much better, perhaps building significant wealth, according to experts.

Reinforcing this position, a Dec. 2024 CNBC roundup of expert opinions on Bitcoin’s future price valuation appeared quite bullish. Alex Thorn, head of research at crypto-focused asset manager Galaxy Digital, projected a BTC price of $185,000 as 2025 draws to a close.

Thorn pointed to institutional, corporate and state adoption for what will elevate Bitcoin this year.

Sid Powell, co-founder and CEO of centralized finance platform Maple Finance, was equally optimistic over Bitcoin’s immediate horizon.

He explained to CNBC that gold EFTs did well historically and that we could expect the same from Bitcoin EFTs.

While a near consensus was reached by the many analysts sought out by CNBC, only one — James Butterfill, head of research for CoinShares — provided a more mixed outlook, ranging from $80,000 on the low end to $150,000 on the top side. Butterfill described Trump’s proposed crypto policies as a letdown and expressed they may end up making no difference in the market.

A more recent Forbes report indicated that record-high gold prices — hitting $2,942.70 per troy ounce, a 10% uptick since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration — have also spurred further belief that Bitcoin will once again break its own all-time-high price in near future.

Analysts with the Bitfinex crypto exchange wrote to Forbes that the decrease in volatility alongside the increasing price of gold is a good indicator of Bitcoin standing as a viable alternative. Analysts explained there may be short-term turbulence, but the long-term vision for Bitcoin seems strong.

Gold and Silver Could Hike Upward Under Trump Tariffs

The traditional thinking surrounding tariffs and the consequent price action of gold and silver could reinforce Kiyosaki’s position. According to precious metals dealer APMEX, gold (and to a lesser extent, silver) prices tend to surge during the enactment of significant tariffs, as trade wars drive interest in precious metals due to their reputation as a hedge against both market volatility and inflation.

APMEX explained that inflation and the price of gold go hand-in-hand — showing an increase in price as inflation rises. APMEX added that tariffs can be tied to unpredictability and volatility. Because of this, investors turn to “safe-haven” assets like gold and silver that are known to still hold value through market uncertainty.

