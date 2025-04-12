Robert Kiyosaki: Stock Market Will Crash Soon — 3 Things To Do With Your Investments

Economic downturns are a part of life. Whether it’s a minor dip in the stock market or something that was as financially devastating as the Great Recession or the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone needs to be financially prepared for whatever may happen. Now, one prominent financial expert is sounding the alarm.

In a post on X, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki predicted that the stock market is going to crash — and soon.

“THE EVERYTHING BUBBLE [sic] is bursting. I am afraid this crash may be the biggest in history … This crash is going to be bigger than the 1929 [crash]. A crash that led to the Great Depression,” Kiyosaki explained.

Fast forward just one month after Kiyosaki’s post and President Trump’s tariff policy is causing extreme stock market volatility and economic uncertainty around the globe. On April 2, Trump announced an unprecedented, sweeping tariff plan that imposes a minimum 10% tariff on all countries worldwide, with some countries facing much higher tariffs.

The announcement of Trump’s policy resulted in some of the biggest losses to the S&P 500 in history, as per NBC News.

With all the economic turmoil and great uncertainty going on today, it’s unclear whether Kiyosaki’s prediction will turn out to be true. However, there are four important things you’ll want to do with your investments now to deal with the current economic downturn.

Don’t Panic or Act Impulsively

As indicated by Forbes and Merrill, one of the worst things you can do when the stock market tanks is to panic and start selling your assets. It’s hard not to freak out and let your emotions take over when you’re watching your money disappear, however, it’s crucial not to act on impulse in these situations. If you can afford to, plan to stay in the stock market for the long term. Selling assets at a loss will result in permanent losses that cannot be recovered.

Diversity and Rebalance Your Portfolio

Diversification is critical to investing in the stock market. During economic downturns, it’s wise to add bonds and cash to your investment mix to weather a financial storm, as per Forbes and Merrill. It’s never a good idea to put all your eggs in one basket, and striking the right balance in your portfolio is a key factor in preventing significant financial losses associated with market volatility.

Keep Investing Regularly

Consistency is key to long-term financial gains. By putting a set amount of money into the stock market at regular intervals, you’ll benefit from dollar-cost-averaging and likely see more gains over the long term. While you might feel hesitant to sink more money into the stock market when it’s crashing, you’re essentially buying stocks on sale, and you may see them rise in value as the market recovers, according to Forbes and Merrill.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

