Robert Kiyosaki: Focus on Quantity Not Price When Investing If You Want To Be Rich

Sometimes less can be more, but not when investing — at least according to Robert Kiyosaki. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author has been posting up a storm on X about why he believes quantity trumps price when it comes to getting rich from your investments.

“Poor people focus on price,” he wrote in a June 18 post. “Rich people on quantity.”

An avid investor in gold and silver, he noted that he doesn’t care how many ounces he owns. He wrote that he takes the same approach with his bitcoin investments, watching the price of the cryptocurrency, but focusing on the amount he owns. Read on to find out why Kiyosaki has this investing perspective.

Pondering the Definition of ‘Expensive’

Further emphasizing his point, in a June 29 X post, Kiyosaki challenged the notion of an expensive bitcoin investment. He explained that when he bought his first bitcoin at $6,000 per coin, he thought it was expensive, but said the price now is up to $107,000 per coin.

Therefore, he now wishes he could purchase bitcoin for $6,000 per coin — a price he once considered expensive. He acknowledged that $107,000 per coin is expensive, but said he’s still buying more.

Kiyosaki said he would tell himself later on that he wish he would have bought more, in the event bitcoin sells for $1 million a coin.

Weathering Investment Storms

For Kiyosaki, not concentrating on price goes both ways — when the investment is priced high and also when it’s priced low. Either way, he’s still laser-focused on acquiring more of an investment he believes in.

In a July 11 X post, he shared the old idiom “Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered.” When applied to this situation, he may be insinuating that pigs are willing to take a calculated investment risk, while hogs are downright reckless.

“I state this lesson, because I bought my latest bitcoin at $110,000,” he wrote. “I am now in position for what Raoul Pal calls ‘the Banana Zone.'”

The co-founder and CEO of the Real Vision Group, Pal’s “Banana Zone” term references the banana-shaped chart pattern realized by bitcoin when experiencing drastic price increases.

“In the ‘Banana Zone’ the hogs will rush in … driven to insanity by the dreaded FOMO disease,” he wrote. “Being a fat pig with enough bitcoin … I will wait for the coming hog slaughter.”

Displaying his continued focus on quantity, Kiyosaki wrote that he and his fellow pigs will buy more bitcoin on sale when the hogs sell their cryptocurrency and blame it for their losses.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Robert Kiyosaki: Focus on Quantity Not Price When Investing If You Want To Be Rich

