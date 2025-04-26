Robert Kiyosaki Calls ETFs ‘Fake’ and Avoids Investing in Them — Should You?

Investing has historically been one of the best ways to grow your money over time. In fact, the S&P 500 has returned more than 10% per year on average, which has been proven over the past several decades.

While investing in the stock market still comes with risk, risk can also mean reward. However, not all investments are created equal, according to financial expert and “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki.

While the S&P 500 has a strong record of long-term growth, he has said to always steer clear of ETFs. Here’s why:

Kiyosaki Calls ETFs an Artificial Construct

Kiyosaki believes ETFs are artificial and “fake,” which he said makes them less valuable than other types of investments.

“In my opinion, ETFs are as fake as the US dollar and US bonds,” highlighted Kiyosaki in a post on X.

Benzinga reported that, in Kiyosaki’s view, ETFs sort of mask true market value. They’re simply a byproduct of the financial system that really just benefits Wall Street rather than individual investors. Instead of giving up control over your investment, Kioyosaki’s answer is to focus on three “real” assets: gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC).

Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Are Worth More Than ETFs

Instead of ETFs, Kiyosaki considers real gold, silver and BTC as “real” assets that offer genuine value.

“Do what is best for you…. Yet I would never buy gold, silver, or Bitcoin ETFs,” said Kiyosaki on X. “In my opinion, ETFs are as fake as the US dollar and US bonds.”

Based on the current physical gold, silver and BTC prices, his point makes a lot of sense. As per APMEX, the price of gold has recently reached an all-time high. The current price per one troy ounce of gold as of April 9, 2025 was around $3,064.30 USD. This figure represents about a 16% increase from just three months prior, and a significant 36% increase from one year prior.

At the same time, APMEX indicated the price per one troy ounce of silver as of April 9, 2025, was around $30.43 USD. This figure represents about a 4.4% increase from just three months prior, and a hefty 21% increase from one year prior.

Meanwhile, Coindesk indicated BTC wass valued at around $76,807 USD per coin as of April 9, 2025. Its current price represents a whopping 768% increase over the past five years alone.

