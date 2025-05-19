Robert Kiyosaki: 5 Money Habits of People Who Retire Early

The harder you work, the more you think about early retirement. There’s no shame in that. Like any career-driven professional who enjoys their job and takes great satisfaction in putting their nose to the grindstone, you probably still daydream about taking that cruise, sitting on the beach, or just enjoying a pleasant afternoon at home reading instead of doing expense reports.

But some of these people have found a way to turn their dream of early retirement into a reality.

People who retire early often follow distinct strategies for building wealth. Some take inspiration from Robert Kiyosaki, the entrepreneur behind the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” empire. Known for his aspirational yet pragmatic approach to money, Kiyosaki’s advice resonates with those aiming to fast-track their financial freedom.

He outlines many of his principles in the book “Retire Young, Retire Rich,” which, for many early retirees, serves as a guidebook to do just that. They’ve taken the following money habits from Kiyosaki’s book and put them to work — and so can you.

They’re Knowledgeable About Money

If there’s one thing early retirees have in common, it’s that they’ve developed their financial literacy to the point that they know their IRAs like their ABCs. Kiyosaki is a strong proponent of financial literacy, emphasizing that traditional schooling often prepares people to become employees, not investors.

Early retirees spend time cracking open books (or tuning into podcasts) to learn about assets, liabilities, cash flow and investments — all of which can help them achieve financial independence at a younger age. They don’t necessarily spend money to do it, either. A library card, free podcasts and reputable financial blogs are often all they need to get started.

They Change Their Money Mindset

Kiyosaki frequently says that financial education isn’t just about facts and formulas — it’s about changing how you think about money. In “Retire Young, Retire Rich,” he stresses the idea that getting rich requires you to shift how you think about money.

People who retire early have unlearned what Kiyosaki regards as poor and middle-class beliefs — such as the idea that you must always work for money, rather than letting your money work for you. They push past fear and self-doubt, adopting a more empowered financial outlook that leads them to save consistently and invest strategically.

They Invest in Assets, Not Liabilities

Kiyosaki draws a clear line between assets — which put money in your pocket — and liabilities, which take it out. Assets include things like rental properties, stocks and businesses that generate income. Liabilities, on the other hand, include car loans, mortgages on personal residences, and credit card debt.

Early retirees take this to heart. They prioritize investing in appreciating assets while minimizing unnecessary liabilities that don’t offer long-term value. Many invest in real estate (more on that in a minute), stocks or small businesses — often beginning modestly and growing their portfolio over time.

They also make it a habit to study the markets so they can spot good investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

They Focus on Real Estate Investing

Anyone who’s even casually familiar with Kiyosaki’s work knows he’s a strong proponent of real estate investing. Rental income creates positive cash flow, and real estate tends to appreciate over time — making it a popular strategy for those aiming to retire early.

People who retire early often buy undervalued properties, use leverage to finance deals and generate passive income with relatively low day-to-day effort. They view real estate not just as a place to live, but as a tool to build wealth and reduce dependence on earned income.

They Stay Motivated

Gaining the financial savvy to retire early takes time, discipline and persistence. So how do people stay motivated through the ups and downs?

They keep their “why” front and center. As Kiyosaki frames it, at the end of the day, all this work isn’t just about getting rich — it’s about achieving financial and personal freedom.

Early retirees stay focused on their long-term goals, whether that means more time with family, freedom to travel or simply peace of mind. That mindset keeps them moving forward — and ultimately, across the finish line.

