Robert Kiyosaki: 5 Best Ways To Spend Your Tax Refund Next Year

It’s not tax season yet, but the more prepared you are, the better decisions you’ll make. That’s why you should start thinking about how to spend your 2026 tax refund now. There are many options to explore, but Robert Kiyosaki — famed author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” — wants you to invest that money back into yourself. With your refund, you can cultivate a personal finance education that will serve you well in the long term.

In a post on the Rich Dad blog, the Rich Dad Personal Finance Team broke down Kiyosaki’s top insights for wisely spending your tax refund. Understanding that a refund is often the largest chunk of cash many people have on hand each year, his advice focuses on building financial savvy to grow wealth over time.

Buy Financial Education Books

The list starts off strong with a reminder: “A dollar spent on a good book is never a dollar poorly spent (unless you never read the book).”

Given that Kiyosaki’s popularity soared with the publication of “Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!” it makes sense that he’d advocate boosting financial literacy through reading.

However, he doesn’t rest on his own literary laurels. Kiyosaki still regularly reads books to expand his financial education — and he thinks you should, too.

“I’ll read books on how money works, investing books, and books on history so I can understand the patterns that are happening today in relation to the past,” he said.

Subscribe To Financial Publications

When it comes to building wealth, knowledge is a valuable asset. To stay informed about business and finance, Kiyosaki recommended subscribing to financial publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Economist and Bloomberg Businessweek — even if it means paying for them.

“Each morning, I get up and read a number of papers, magazines and newsletters to keep myself informed about what is happening in the world,” he said.

Books help set your financial foundation, but staying up to date with current events allows you to apply that knowledge in real time.

Hire a Coach

Even successful people like Kiyosaki need motivation and accountability, which is why he has hired both personal and financial coaches — and he thinks you should, too.

Whether you’re chasing big career goals or trying to revive a New Year’s resolution, a coach can help you level up.

“Just like in sports, a coach exists to motivate you … and give you a winning game plan to execute,” he said. “The richest people I know all invest in personal and financial coaches — myself included.”

His advice for choosing a coach? Look for someone who gives open, honest feedback while holding you accountable and encouraging you when needed.

Attend a Training Seminar

Self-education is important, but Kiyosaki believes there’s nothing more energizing than connecting in person with experts and like-minded learners.

“And the only place you can really do that is a live seminar focused on intensive training around money and investing,” he said.

While there are many seminars available, he recommended choosing ones led by real practitioners rather than just speakers. He also urged people to ensure they’re ready before registering. You might be able to build your knowledge with lower-cost or free resources first.

“They’re a worthy investment when you’re ready for them,” he said. “The key to making them worth the cost? Putting the things you’ve learned and the relationships you’ve made to work.”

Pay Down Bad Debt

Kiyosaki acknowledged that many people want to use their tax return to pay off debt — an admirable goal — but he emphasized knowing the difference between good debt and bad debt.

“In short, bad debt is debt that takes money out of your pocket each month. For instance, a credit card used for purchases like a TV or clothes is bad debt,” he said. “However, if it was used to purchase an investment and you make more from that investment than you have to spend in credit card payments, that is good debt. It is putting money in your pocket.”

If you’re carrying bad debt, he advised using your tax return to pay it down. The money you save on interest and payments can be reinvested in yourself and your financial future.

