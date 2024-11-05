Robert J Robie Expands Holdings With FactSet Research Systems Stock Options

Robert J Robie, EVP at FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), reported acquisition of company stock options on November 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Robie, EVP at FactSet Research Systems, engaged in a derivative transaction according to a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This involved the acquisition of stock options for 3,757 shares of FDS, providing the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $458.8 per share.

FactSet Research Systems shares are trading up 0.53% at $464.28 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning. Since the current price is $464.28, this makes Robie's 3,757 shares worth $20,588.

Delving into FactSet Research Systems's Background

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Financial Insights: FactSet Research Systems

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 54.07%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FactSet Research Systems's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.35.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 33.2, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 8.1 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.34 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of FactSet Research Systems's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.