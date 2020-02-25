Robert Iger to step down as Walt Disney CEO

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N on Tuesday said Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer and will continue in the role of chairman.

The company named Bob Chapek as the chief executive officer effective immediately. Chapek has most recently served as the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

