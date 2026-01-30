Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. RHI surged 12.5% in after-hours trading as the company delivered what the market wanted most: a clear earnings beat and strong revenue guidance, even against a softer year-over-year backdrop.

RHI reported quarterly EPS of 32 cents, beating the consensus by 6.7%, while revenues came in at $1.3 billion, modestly topping expectations. Both metrics declined year over year, with EPS falling 39.6% and revenues down 5.8%. However, investors focused on forward momentum rather than declines.

Optimism also came from guidance. For the first quarter of 2026, RHI guided revenues of $1.26-$1.36 billion, with the midpoint ($1.31 billion) above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion, signaling stabilization and potential demand improvement. While EPS guidance of 8 cents–18 cents landed slightly below consensus at the midpoint, the market appeared willing to tolerate near-term margin pressure in exchange for top-line resilience.

Management also outlined capital discipline, with first-quarter capex and capitalized cloud costs of $10 million to $20 million, and full-year 2026 spending of $70 million to $90 million, alongside normalized tax rates later in the year.

Quarter Details

Contract Talent Solutions’ revenues of $720.8 million decreased 8.2% year over year on an as-adjusted basis but came in above our estimate of $698.2 million. Permanent placement talent solutions’ revenues of $102.6 million were down 5.1% year over year and lagged our estimate of $103 million. Total U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues were $623 million, down 9% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues also declined 8% year over year on an adjusted basis to $200 million.

Protiviti revenues came in at $479 million, down 3% year over year on an as-adjusted basis and below our expectation of $482.5 million.

Currency exchange rate movements had a significant impact on revenues in the quarter, increasing reported year-over-year total revenues by $15 million. The quarter had 61.4 billing days compared with 61.6 billing days in the year-ago quarter.

The adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $494.1 million, down 8% year over year. The adjusted gross profit margin of 37.9% declined 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $99.1 million. Cash flow provided by operations was $183 million, and capital expenditures were $11.7 million. RHI paid out $59 million in dividends.

