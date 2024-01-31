Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

The company’s shares have declined 4.9% in the past year compared with the 2.7% fall of the industry it belongs to.

Talent Solutions Revenues Down, Protiviti Fall

Talent Solutions' revenues of $1 billion decreased 18% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues of $764 million were down 21% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues decreased 10% year over year on an adjusted basis to $245 million.

Protiviti revenues came in at $464 million, down 8% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. U.S. Protiviti revenues of $372 million declined 7% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. Non-U.S. Protiviti revenues of $92 million declined 9% year over year on an as-adjusted basis.

The quarter had 61.1 billing days compared with 61.2 billing days in the year-ago quarter. At present, Robert Half operates 313 talent solutions locations worldwide, with 89 locations situated in 18 countries outside the United States. Currency exchange rate movements increased total revenues by $11 million year over year.

Robert Half Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Robert Half Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Robert Half Inc. Quote

Margins Contract

Gross profit in the quarter was $584.2 million, down 18.8% year over year. This compares with our expectation of a gross profit of $586 million, down 18.5% year over year.

The gross profit margin of 39.7% declined 197 basis points year over year compared with our expectation of an adjusted gross profit margin of 40%, down 160 basis points year over year.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $731.7 million compared with the $729.5 million witnessed at the previous quarter end. The company generated $115 million of cash from operations, while capital expenditures were $11.7 million. It paid out $51 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $56 million in the reported period.

Q4 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, Robert Half expects revenues to be $1.44-$1.54 billion, the midpoint ($1.49 billion) of which is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion.

EPS is expected between 54 cents and 68 cents, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents.

Currently, Robert Half carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Business Services sector can consider the following better-ranked stocks:

DocuSign DOCU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DocuSign’s fiscal 2024 revenues indicates 9.2% growth from the year-ago figure, while earnings are expected to grow 41.4%. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, the average surprise being 24.7%.

DOCU currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s fiscal 2024 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure, while earnings are expected to grow 10.1%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.