Robert Half's (RHI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 12.5% but declined 41.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.56 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.9% but decreased 14.7% year over year.

The company’s shares have declined 3.4% in the past year compared with the 8.7% fall of the industry it belongs to.

Talent Solutions Revenues Down, Protiviti Fall

Talent Solutions’ revenues of $1.1 billion decreased 17% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues of $823 million were down 20% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues decreased 7% year over year on an adjusted basis to $260 million.

Robert Half Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Robert Half Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Robert Half Inc. Quote

Protiviti revenues came in at $481 million, down 5% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. U.S. Protiviti revenues of $386 million declined 6% year over year on an adjusted basis. Non-U.S. Protiviti revenues of $95 million declined 2% year over year on an as-adjusted basis.

The quarter had 63.1 billing days compared with 64.3 billing days in the year-ago quarter. At present, Robert Half operates 319 talent solutions locations worldwide, with 89 locations situated in 18 countries outside the United States. Currency exchange rate movements increased total revenues by $13 million year over year.

Margins Contract

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $640.9 million, down 18.6% year over year. This compares with our expectation of an adjusted gross profit of $618.9 million, down 21.1% year over year.

The adjusted gross profit margin of 40.8% declined 200 basis points year over year compared with our expectation of an adjusted gross profit margin of 40.4%, down 240 basis points year over year.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $729.5 million compared with the $722.7 million witnessed at the previous quarter end. The company generated $176 million of cash from operations, while capital expenditures were $34.1 million. It paid out $51 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $90 million in the reported period.

Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Robert Half expects revenues to be $1.415-$1.515 billion, the midpoint ($1.47 billion) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion.

EPS is expected between 75 cents and 89 cents, the midpoint (82 cents) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents.

Currently, Robert Half carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

