Robert Half's (RHI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Quarterly earnings of $1.6 per share beat the consensus mark by 0.6% and were up 20.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.86 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.8% but increased 17.9% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on an as-adjusted basis.

The company’s shares have depreciated 17.7% over the past year compared with a 12.6% decline in the industry it belongs to.

Talent Solutions and Protiviti Revenues Rise

Talent solutions’ revenues of $1.37 billion increased 24% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues of $1.07 billion were up 25% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues increased 20% year over year on an adjusted basis to $295 million.

Protiviti revenues came in at $497 million, up 11% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. The U.S. Protiviti revenues of $396 million increased 8% year over year on an adjusted basis. Non-U.S. Protiviti revenues of $101 million increased 21% year over year on an as-adjusted basis.

The quarter had 63.4 billing days, the same as the year-ago quarter. At present, Robert Half operates 316 talent solutions locations worldwide, with 85 locations situated in 17 countries outside the United States.

Currency exchange rate movements decreased total revenues by $37 million, Talent Solutions revenues by $26 million and Protiviti revenues by $11 million.

Margins Expand

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $804.1 million, up 20.2% year over year. Adjusted gross profit margin of 43.2% improved 90 basis points year over year.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $590.9 million compared with $550.3 million witnessed at the previous-quarter end. The company generated $233 million of cash from operations while capital expenditures were $20.3 million. It paid out $49 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $79 million in the reported period.

Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, Robert Half expects revenues of $1.87-$1.95 billion, the midpoint ($1.91 billion) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion.

EPS is expected between $1.6 and $1.7, the midpoint ($1.65) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion.

Currently, Robert Half carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

