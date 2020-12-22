Robert Half's (RHI) Protiviti Snaps Up IAM Firm Identropy

Robert Half International Inc. RHI shares have gained 20.2% over the past three months, outperforming the 15.3% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Protiviti yesterday announced the acquisition of Texas-based security consulting company Identropy. Financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2006, Identropy provides advisory, implementation and managed services for identity and access management (“IAM”) and access governance solutions. The company with its team of 40 employees is now part of Protiviti’s Security and Privacy practice.

Buyout Enhances Protiviti’s IAM Potential

The acquisition adds IAM capabilities and strengthens Protiviti’s ability to deliver identity-centric cybersecurity services capable of tackling enterprise customers’ security challenges.

Ron Lefferts, managing director and global leader of Technology Consulting, Protiviti, said, “The combination of Identropy and Protiviti’s extensive knowledge and expertise will help corporate security teams that are already stretched thin to simplify, fortify and run their identity programs effectively.”

About Protiviti

The company is a global provider of risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. It currently has a strong market position and is a double-digit margin performer.

Protiviti’s revenues in the third quarter of 2020 came in at $321 million, up 4% year over year. Gross margin was 27.1% of revenues.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Robert Half currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Automatic Data Processing ADP, Gartner, Inc. IT and Insperity NSP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Automatic Data Processing, Gartner and Insperity is 12%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Insperity, Inc. (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.