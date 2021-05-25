Robert Half's (RHI) Protiviti Gets Technology Consulting Leader

Robert Half International Inc.’s RHI wholly owned subsidiary Protiviti yesterday announced the appointment of Kim Bozzella as global leader of its Technology Consulting practice and member of its Global Solutions Leadership team.

Bozzella has around 30 years of experience in information technology, financial services and consulting.She has been with Protiviti since 2019, when she joined as a managing director in Technology Consulting. She has served as global leader of the company’s Technology Strategy and Operations solution segment and as leader of its financial services industry practice during her tenure, leading several innovative IT initiatives and client solutions.

Before joining Protiviti, Bozzella worked with UBS for 14 years in a number of senior positions like global CIO of Corporate Technologies and global head of IT Risk Management. Previously, she was a partner in the financial services practice of Accenture ACN.

In the new position, Bozzella’s responsibility will be to supervise the Technology Consulting team that provides technology transformation and modernization advisory services on a global basis.

Notably, Robert Half’s shares have gained a massive 74.1% over the past year, outperforming the 66.6% rally of the industry it belongs to.

