Robert Half's (RHI) Protiviti Expands Operations in Europe

Robert Half International Inc.’s RHI wholly owned subsidiary, Protiviti, yesterday announced opening of three offices each in Zurich, Switzerland and, Berlin and Dusseldorf, Germany.

Country market leader for Switzerland, Dr. Milena Danielsen leads the Zurich office. Offices in Berlin and Dusseldorf are led by country market leaders for Germany, Boris Walther and Alix Weikhard.

The move is part of Robert Half’s global expansion effort. It is aimed at catering to local clients as well as the global ones operating in those regions. Protiviti already has offices in Germany, in Munich and Frankfurt.

"We're committed to expanding our resources in the region to ensure we can continue providing the expertise and insights our growing number of clients need to be compliant, stay ahead of business disruption, transform and face other complex issues in today's marketplace with confidence," said Andrew Clinton, executive vice president of international operations, Protiviti.

Protiviti in Good Shape

Notably, Protiviti offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services and is currently in great shape. It is a double-digit margin and revenue performer.

Protiviti revenues of $304.7 million increased 15.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019, with international revenues rising 10.4%. Gross margin improved 20 basis points to 30.4%

We observe that shares of Robert Half have declined 27.5% over the past year, against the 11.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Robert Half currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Interpublic IPG, Omnicom OMC and Genpact G, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Interpublic, Omnicom and Genpact is 4.5%, 5.6% and 14%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.