Robert Half's Protiviti Unveils Privacy as a Service Solution

Robert Half International Inc.’s RHI wholly-owned subsidiary, Protiviti, yesterday announced that it has launched a managed service-privacy offering.

Known as Privacy as a Service (Protiviti PraaS), it enables companies with evaluation of privacy needs and discharge of compliance measures. It allows companies to automate privacy-associated functions and provide them support and expertise in the process of managing data and responding to changing regulations.

PraaS focuses on five priority areas– Recurring Data Inventory, Classification and Assessments; Data Subject Rights Request Management; Privacy Platform Management; Privacy by Design Assessment and Engineering; Monitoring Privacy Legislation and Program Management.

PraaS has been developed in response to the coronavirus-led changing privacy landscape characterized by increased demand for a sustainable and cost-effective privacy solution from small and mid-sized firms who cannot afford a full in-house privacy team.

"We can provide end-to-end expertise to our clients, from preventative measures to ongoing privacy management and through resolution of obligations," said Terry Jost, a Protiviti managing director and leader of the firm's Managed Security Services.

Notably, shares of Robert Half have gained 4.8% over the past three months, underperforming the 8.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and 7.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

