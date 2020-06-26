Robert Half's Protiviti Unveils Business Resilience Tool
Robert Half International Inc.'s RHI subsidiary Protiviti announced yesterday that it has launched a complimentary assessment tool aimed at enabling companies address coronavirus-associated business disruptions and related workforce re-entry and business transformation challenges.
Known as the Navigating Business Resilience tool, it helps businesses fast-recognize and prioritize their problem areas and threats, and suggests a set of best-suited tools and processes.
The online tool carries out assessment by developing a heat map of critical pain points that an organization faces, enabling visual mapping of issues and prioritizing attention areas through an interactive dashboard. Upon completion of this assessment, businesses receive a custom online report consisting of delivery timelines and approaches, a full view of the organization, priorities to be worked on immediately, and an overview of best-suited Protiviti tools. The report can be saved and referred to any time.
According to Patrick Scott, executive vice president, Industry Programs, Protiviti, "We saw a great need in the market for businesses to have access to a tool that can help them quickly uncover and assess their pain points and prioritize areas that require a rapid adjustment to enable surviving the current economic disruptions and then transforming their operations in order to thrive post-crisis."
Notably, Robert Half offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services through Protiviti, which is currently in great shape. It is strongly positioned in the market and is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Protiviti revenues increased 16.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2020 and gross margin came in at 26.3%.
Robert Half’s shares have gained 15.9% over the past three months, underperforming the 18.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Robert Half currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Elastic N.V. ESTC, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Elastic, SailPoint Technologies and DocuSign is estimated at 26%, 15% and 31.2% respectively.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL): Free Stock Analysis Report
DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Elastic N.V. (ESTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.