Robert Half's Protiviti Unveils Business Resilience Tool

Robert Half International Inc.'s RHI subsidiary Protiviti announced yesterday that it has launched a complimentary assessment tool aimed at enabling companies address coronavirus-associated business disruptions and related workforce re-entry and business transformation challenges.

Known as the Navigating Business Resilience tool, it helps businesses fast-recognize and prioritize their problem areas and threats, and suggests a set of best-suited tools and processes.

The online tool carries out assessment by developing a heat map of critical pain points that an organization faces, enabling visual mapping of issues and prioritizing attention areas through an interactive dashboard. Upon completion of this assessment, businesses receive a custom online report consisting of delivery timelines and approaches, a full view of the organization, priorities to be worked on immediately, and an overview of best-suited Protiviti tools. The report can be saved and referred to any time.

According to Patrick Scott, executive vice president, Industry Programs, Protiviti, "We saw a great need in the market for businesses to have access to a tool that can help them quickly uncover and assess their pain points and prioritize areas that require a rapid adjustment to enable surviving the current economic disruptions and then transforming their operations in order to thrive post-crisis."

Notably, Robert Half offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services through Protiviti, which is currently in great shape. It is strongly positioned in the market and is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Protiviti revenues increased 16.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2020 and gross margin came in at 26.3%.

Robert Half’s shares have gained 15.9% over the past three months, underperforming the 18.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

