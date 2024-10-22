Robert Half sees Q4 EPS 47c-61c, consensus 64c

Sees Q4 revenue $1.34B-$1.44B, consensus $1.44B. The company states: “Before we move to fourth-quarter guidance, let’s review some of the monthly revenue trends we saw in the third quarter and so far in October, all adjusted for currency and billing days. Contract talent solutions exited the third quarter with September revenues down 14 percent versus the prior year, compared to a 13 percent decrease for the full quarter. Revenues for the first two weeks of October were down 12 percent compared to the same period last year. Permanent placement revenues in September were down 7 percent versus September 2023. This compares to a 13 percent decrease for the full quarter. For the first three weeks in October, permanent placement revenues were down 19 percent compared to the same period in 2023. We provide this information so you have insight into some of the trends we saw during the third quarter and into October. But as you know, these are very brief time periods. We caution against reading too much into them.”

