Robert Half (RHI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Jan 28, after the bell. The company had posted a positive earnings surprise of 11.7% in the last-reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

Robert Half’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly marred by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.21 billion, indicating a decline of 21.4% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to coronavirus-led weakness across staffing revenues. In the third quarter of 2020, Robert Half’s revenues of $1.19 billion had declined 23.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 68 cents, implying year-over-year decline of 30.6%. Decline in revenues and weak operating performance are likely to have weighed on the bottom line. In the third quarter of 2020, Robert Half’s earnings of 67 cents had declined 33.7% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

ManpowerGroup MAN, with an Earnings ESP of +6.2% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aptiv APTV with an Earnings ESP of +3.38% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Equifax EFX, with an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

