Robert Half (RHI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 23, after market close.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

Robert Half’s second-quarter 2020 performance is expected to have been significantly marred by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating a decline of 25.8% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to weakness across staffing revenues. Notably, coronavirus-led lockdowns have led to unproductive units in several industries, thereby prompting companies to lay off their temporary, less-experienced and lower performing staff to put a check on operating costs and expenses.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 35 cents, implying a massive year-over-year decline of 64.3%. Rise in selling, general and administrative expenses (resulting from negative leverage as revenues declined in response to the pandemic), and decline in operating margins are likely to have weighed on the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of -40.49% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2020 earnings.

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +7.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +5.84% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

