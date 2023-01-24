Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, after the bell. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 7.3% in the last reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.74 billion, indicating a 4.9% sequential decline. The company’s top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness in permanent placement talent solutions, contract talent solutions as well as Protiviti operations, sequentially.

The consensus mark for permanent placement talent solutions and contract talent solutions is pegged at $163 million and $1.08 billion, indicating sequential declines of 10.4% and 5.1%, respectively. The consensus mark for Protiviti revenues stands at $490 million, indicating a sequential decline of 4.1%.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, signaling an 11.8% sequential decline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of -3.58% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 9% for the current year 2023. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4% on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked stock.

Riot has an expected earnings growth rate of 97.3% for 2023.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.