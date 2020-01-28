Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 30, after the bell.

The company’s shares have gained 0.7% over the past year, against 0.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Top-Line Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.54 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% year over year. The company has been witnessing momentum in its U.S. staffing and Protiviti operations, a trend that is most likely to have continued in the fourth quarter. Tight labor markets across the globe continue to sustain demand for Robert Half’s professional staffing services.

Notably, the consensus estimate falls within the company’s guided range of $1.5-$1.565 billion. In third-quarter 2019, total revenues of $1.55 billion increased 5.9% year over year.

Bottom-Line Expectations

Improved operational efficiency is likely to have boosted Robert Half’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at 98 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.2%.

The consensus mark lies within the company’s guided range of 94 cents and $1 per share. In third-quarter 2019, earnings of $1.01 per share increased 6.3% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 6.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

