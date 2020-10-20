Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 22, after the bell. The company posted a positive earnings surprise of 17.14% in the last-reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

Robert Half’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly marred by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.16 billion, indicating a decline of 25.2% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to coronavirus-led weakness across staffing revenues.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 60 cents, implying a massive year-over-year decline of 40.6%. Decline in revenues and weak operating performance are likely to have weighed on the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of -4.4% and a Zacks Rank #2.

