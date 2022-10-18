Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, after the bell.

The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.4% in the last reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.91 billion, indicating 11.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The company’s top line is expected to have benefited from strength in permanent placement talent solutions, contract talent solutions as well as Protiviti operations.

The bottom line, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $1.65 per share, signaling 7.8% year-over-year growth, is likely to have benefited from operating strength.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Gartner has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next year, respectively. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for the next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.