Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.49 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 13.3%.

The company’s top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness in Talent Solutions and Protiviti. Our estimate for Talent Solutions revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 17.4%. Our estimate for Protiviti revenues indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.1% to $478.9 million.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a 47.4% year-over-year decline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RHI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

WEX WEX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $653.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.5 per share, suggesting a 4.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. It beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.3%.

WEX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trane Technologies TT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.6 per share, suggesting a 16.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.5%.

TT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 30.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

